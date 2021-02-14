Scroll to the bottom of this article to see the complete list of 100 companies To create our ranking

Calvert started with the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value, then ranked each by how they performed for five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community, and the planet.

Specifically, Calvert looked at more than 230 ESG performance indicators, such as workplace diversity, data security, and greenhouse-gas emissions.

Based on the indicators, Calvert assigned a score of zero to 100 in each stakeholder category. Then, it created a weighted average of the categories for each company, based on how financially material each category was for its industry peer group. To be on our list, a company had to be rated above the bottom quarter in each of the material stakeholder categories. If it performed poorly in any key one that was financially material, it was disqualified. (You can find the methodology here.)

The top 100, ranked by the weighted average, appear in the table at the bottom of this article. Another table ranks the firms by stock market performance in 2020.

As a group, the companies performed well. In 2020, the ones on our new list returned 21.9%, on average, beating the S&P 500 index’s 18.4%. It was the fourth year in a row that our top 100 outpaced the market.

Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies

See previous years’ lists

2020 ranking

2019 ranking

2018 ranking

Does our list have predictive value? To assess this, we looked at how the companies on prior lists, published early each year, performed for all of that year. The results are compelling, but require an explanation.

On average, companies on the list we published in early 2018 lost 4.2% for the year, a hair better than the S&P 500’s 4.4% loss. In 2019, the average stock on our list returned 30.9%, a shade below the index’s 31.5%. In 2020, our average stock returned 16%, underperforming the index’s 18.4%. But the S&P 500 is weighted by market capitalization, with the largest companies having the most sway. Our list is a simple average. When you take a market-weighted version of our list, our stocks beat the S&P 500, as the table on page 26 shows.

“Covid-19 was a major ESG risk,” Streur says. The risks mitigated included companies’ efforts to reduce pollution, because the virus struck harder people with respiratory issues; the way companies addressed health and safety risks for workers; and supporting communities ravaged by the disease.

For instance, No. 1-rated Best Buy barred in-store shopping for six weeks in favor of a curbside-delivery model, boosted workers’ pay early in the pandemic, instituted a $15 per hour minimum wage, and granted paid sick leave. High-level executives took a 20% pay cut and used the savings to create an emergency fund for furloughed workers. By September, Best Buy had brought back half of its furloughed employees. (Best Buy recently announced that it will be cutting some jobs and reducing hours as more people shop online.)

Meanwhile, No. 2-ranked Agilent, which makes laboratory instruments and software, guaranteed jobs and protected base pay.

And No. 3 sanitation company Ecolab, hit hard by steep declines in its key customer base of hotels and restaurants, still protected the hourly pay of its employees.

