Global Online Gambling Market Research Report 2021

Online Gambling Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

Market Synopsis

The Global Online Gambling Market size was valued at USD 50.85 Billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Online gambling refers to the betting of money online to gamble at any time and anywhere. Gambling is not limited to playing cards, but it has also expanded over the Internet, including online casinos, sports betting, and bingo. Online gambling uses two technologies, namely digital television and the Internet.

With rapid developments in Internet technologies and mobile apps, the online gambling market has registered a significant growth in terms of its number of users and the amount of time these users spend on such games. Online casinos and poker are some of the widely played games in the overall online gambling market. Due to the fast Internet connectivity, online gambling platforms have enabled gamblers to play with anyone at a time. This factor has significantly helped in boosting the growth of the market.

The gambling process in an online casino differs from traditional casinos in a number of ways. For instance, online gambling supports numerous languages, whereas such feature is not available in traditional casino games. Also, the online gambling process supports multiple currencies depending upon the gambler’s location. Furthermore, online gamblers use real money, and they’re not required to exchange chips for money, unlike traditional gambling processes. These are some of the factors that propel the growth of the online gambling market.

In the upcoming years, the mobile gambling market is expected to grow at a high rate. Currently, online gamblers are only playing against their virtual gambling partners. However, with the evolution of technology, online gamblers will be able to interact with their gambling partners and have a better visualization of the game. Also, online gambling companies are making large investments to innovate in this area and introduce virtual socializing to attract new customers.

Key Players

The Key Players in the Global Online Gambling Market are identified based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. These include International Game Technology PLC (US), The Stars Group (Canada), Betsson AB (Sweden), Kindred Group Plc (Malta), Net Entertainment (Sweden), Paddy Power Betfair PLC (Ireland), 888 Holdings PLC (UK), Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming Ltd.(UK), Bet-at-home.com (UK), Bwin. Party Digital Entertainment (Austria), Betfair Group plc. (UK), William Hill Plc (UK), Scientific Games (US), bet365 (UK), VGC

Holdings PLC (Isle of Man), Spin Inc. (US), Betway (Europe), and Royal Panda (Europe). The key strategies adopted by most of the players are partnerships, agreements, and collaborations.

Segmentation

The Global Online Gambling Market has been segmented based on game Type, Device Type, End Users, and Regions.

By game type, the online gambling market has been segmented into betting, casino, poker, lottery, online bingo, and others.

By device type, the online gambling market has been categorized as desktop and mobile.

By the end-user, the online gambling market has been segmented into gambling enthusiasts, social exuberant, and dabbles.

The global online gambling market has been analyzed for five regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis

The Global Online Gambling Market is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period. The geographic analysis of the global online gambling market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Europe holds the largest market share as the companies in this region are leading in terms of advanced technologies; furthermore, the region also has favorable government rules and regulations across various countries. Europe has been segmented into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. Some of the largest global online gambling companies operating in the market, such as Kindred Group PLC, Bet365, and 888 Holdings have originated in Europe.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period (2019–2025) due to the increase in foreign investments and the rising popularity of mobile gambling across this region.

