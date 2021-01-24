Global Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market Research Report 2021

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

Optical Transport Network (OTN) market , an ITU standard commonly known as “digital wrapper” is a next-generation industry-standard protocol providing an efficient & globally accepted way to multiplex services onto optical light paths. The optical network helps provide a flexible, scalable, and robust Optical Transport Network that helps in catering to a variety of client signals for the expansion of equally varied service requirements including SONET/SDH, PDH, ATM, and Fiber Channels. It is a set of Optical Network Elements (ONE) connected by optical fiber links, which is able to provide the functionality of multiplexing, transport,

management, switching, supervision, and survival of optical channels carrying client signals.

OTN plays a vital role in making the network an open and programmable platform, empowering transport to become as significant as computing and storage in intelligent data center networking. Today, a large portion of the system traffic is packet-based, generated by a multitude of services and applications in unpredictable traffic patterns, with widely varying and more stringent demands on bandwidth and data transmission performance. Furthermore, undertaking organizations need high speeds, unwavering quality, and high uptime for information. Consequently, they are continually looking for ideal system arrangements. To avoid losses, companies rely on high-speed optical transport networks to deal with system failures.

In March 2020, nCipher Security LLC inaugurated its new office in the Netherlands. With this, the company can serve the customers as well as their associates in and around the region.

In February 2020 , nCipher Security LLC has signed an agreement with DNA Connect, a leading specialist distributor of security solutions in Australia to provide data protection and cybersecurity solutions across Australia and New Zealand.

In November 2019 , Aten International Co. Ltd. introduced two new models of presentation switched- VP1420 4 x 2 True 4K Presentation Matrix Switch, and VP1421 4 x 2 True 4K Presentation Matrix Switch with Scaling, DSP, and HDBaseT-Lite. These models will aid consumers in boosting the impact of any professional presentation in small to medium-sized meeting rooms and educational spaces.

In November 2019, Aten International Co. Ltd. announced the launch of the additional implementation of the VE8900/VE8950 Control App to its VE89 Series of AV over IP solutions.

Geographically, the global optical transport network (OTN) market has been segmented into the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is the market leader for the optical transport network market. This is mainly due to factors such as the rising implementation of high-speed communications network technologies. Other reasons influencing the market growth include higher maturity in the market when compared to the other regional markets, growing demand for mobile phones and internet, and data center based operations. The countries included in this research report include the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The optical transport network market in the US is projected to grow at a substantial rate mainly due to the presence of key market players such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinera, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Ciena Corporation. Factors driving the US market growth are the presence of a large number of network device manufacturers and solution providers in the region, an increasing number of data centers, and adoption of OTN technology by telecom operators. With the provision of extended bandwidth of up to 100 Gigabits per second, Huawei’s DWDM technology-based solution is attracting more and more telecom network operators.

