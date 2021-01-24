Global Sprayed Concrete Market Research Report 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its newly published global spayed concrete market 2020 reveals that the world market of spayed concrete can rise at about 7.93% CAGR in the forecast period. MRFR market analysis shows that the world sprayed concrete market can rise at a substantial growth rate in the forecast period. The expansion of the sprayed concrete market across the globe can be attributed to the increased development activities and infrastructure in residential, municipal, and commercial buildings. The rise of the world construction sector and numerous tunnelling projects in the pipeline can prompt the market rise. The sprayed concrete market rise can also be credited to the rise in the need for effective building solutions. The escalation of the sprayed concrete market solution through the forecast period is likely due to technical assistance, need to slash labor, eliminate manual issues, and growing demand for aesthetically appealing infrastructure solutions. The increased in number of commercial buildings, such as offices and commercial complexes, rise in business hubs, rise in population, and the high demand for new complexes can drive the expansion of the sprayed concrete market through the assessment period.

The process based, sprayed concrete market segments are dry process and wet process. The wet process segment can dominate through the study period. It is due to different advantages offered by wet processes, such as easy spraying, controlling on water content, and adding admixtures according to design requirement in the preparation of the desirable mix.

The system based, the sprayed concrete market segments are manual system and robotic spraying system. The rise in the popularity of robotic spraying system can cause the expansion of the world market through the review period. In addition, the rise in demand for the simplification of tasks of operator and the unavailability of well-trained spraying equipment operators can boost the expansion of the sprayed concrete market in the years to come.

The application based, the global sprayed concrete market segments are protective coatings, water-retaining structures, underground construction, strengthening & repair, specialty construction, and retaining walls. The underground construction segment can prompt the expansion of the market rise due to the increased need for underground construction.

Regional Analysis

APAC is expected to witness a sharp rise in the spayed concrete market. The intervention of modern constructional technologies and the growing need for effective building solution can prompt the expansion of the spayed concrete market in APAC. Expansion of the regional space and the rise in employment rate, demand expansion of residential and industrial pace. In addition, increase in commercial activities can prompt the expansion of APAC sprayed concrete market through the review period. The flourishing construction sector in Europe can benefit the sprayed concrete market in the region. Germany market can rise at a high CAGR through the study period. The spayed concrete market in North America can attain high valuation due to increase in private and public sectors. The rise in construction activities and high demand for private housing buildings and expansion of commercial and industrial space, along with hike in funds for healthcare constructions can boost the regional sprayed concrete market.

Key Competitors

MRFR profiled some reputed suppliers of sprayed concrete. They are; HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG (Germany), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), LKAB (Sweden), BASF SE (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), LafargeHolcim (Switzerland), KPM Industries Ltd (Canada), GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (US), The QUIKRETE Companies (US), and U.S. Concrete, Inc. (US).

