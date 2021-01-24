Global Network Analytics Market Research Report 2022

Network Analytics Global Market – Overview

The network analytics market is showing rapid growth in the near future. The demand for advanced analytical tools and analytics applications is increasing rapidly due to the massive challenge of analysing the huge amount of network data structure in real time. Network analytics provides solutions like network intelligence solutions and managed and professional services. The ability to plan and manage network capacity is the main priority of communication service providers which is one of the main factors driving the network analytics market. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Network Analytics is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

Network analytics technology performs advanced traffic forecasting that consists of data load forecasting, device performance, and application performance and user behaviour. The optimization of networks using network analytics helps in retaining customers by providing a better experience. The study indicates that, to overcome the threat of misuse of critical data organizations are increasingly adopting network analytic solutions to analyse problems in the network. Network analytics also helps the user to get a secure access to confidential information.

Other aspects such as the rising number of DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks is expected to aid market growth. It is observed that hackers are opting for DDoS techniques, an improved version of DoS, to initiate a coordinated attack from multiple systems. The increase in number of DDoS attacks in the BFSI and government sectors has led to high demand for network analytics solutions.

Industry News

AUGUST 03, 2017 – Accenture has acquired Search Technologies, a Herndon, Virginia-based technology services firm specializing in the design, implementation and management of big data and search analytics. Search Technologies delivers enhanced content analytics capabilities that help clients better understand their business, customers and markets through the combination of transactional and contextual data. By applying artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like machine learning to this type of client data, Accenture can help generate new, more precise insights that drive improved business outcomes. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

December 07, 2017 – Juniper Networks, an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, moved service providers, enterprises and cloud providers closer to fully realizing the promise of The Self-Driving Network with Juniper Bots, a series of new applications that simplify network operations by translating intent into automated workflows, as well as updates to the Juniper Extension Toolkit.

15 December 2016- Nokia announced their plans to acquire Deepfield, the US-based leader in real-time analytics for IP network performance management and security. The acquisition will extend Nokia’s leadership in real-time, analytics-driven network and service automation, providing customers including communications service providers, cable operators and cloud, webscale and large technology companies with greater network and application insight, control and DDoS protection.

Network Analytics Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The market of Network Analytics market appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Network Analytics Global Market – Segmentation

The Network Analytics Market can be classified into 4 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Comprises solutions and service.

Segmentation by Deployment: Comprises cloud and on-premise

Segmentation by Organization Size: Comprises small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Segmentation by End-User: Comprises Cloud Service Providers and Communication Service Providers.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Network Analytics Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America market is estimated to acquire largest market share in the Network Analytics market owing to the high implementation of analytics solutions. Further, availability of scalable infrastructure, increased cyber-attacks, malware, and higher technology adoption by many organization will have positive impact on market of network analytics in this region. The Network Analytics market shows a steady and considerable growth in Europe. Asia Pacific Network Analytics market is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as rising smartphone penetration and larger infrastructure investment by communication service providers and cloud service providers.

Key players

Accenture PLC (Ireland), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), HP (U.S.), Bradford Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Ascom Holdings AG (Switzerland), Allot Communication (Israel), Sandvine Inc. (Canada), Tibco Software (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Network Analytics Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

