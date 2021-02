Want more articles like this? Follow THINK on Instagram to get updates on the week

On Saturday morning, the Senate voted to allow witnesses in Trump’s second impeachment trial. A few hours later, Democrats backtracked, reaching a deal to forego witnesses.

The Senate sat in stunned silence this week as House managers showed chilling footage of the takeover of the Capitol by an angry mob of armed insurrectionists attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election. No one watching could doubt the gravity of the threat U.S. lawmakers faced on Jan. 6, as well as the peril to U.S. democracy.

At the same time, Justice Department filings indicate that at least some of the rioters believed they were doing the bidding of President Donald Trump. Jessica Watkins, a member of the militia group the Oath Keepers, said she was “awaiting direction from President Trump.” Back in November, Watkins wrote in a text message to an associate that “POTUS has the right to activate units too. If Trump asks me to come, I will,” she said. And then she did.

Yet it remains unlikely that as matters now stand, House managers will convince 67 Senators to vote in favor of conviction. Fealty to Donald Trump is no doubt mostly to blame, despite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s call this week for senators to vote their conscience. Any remaining hope for conviction lies in one final move: insisting that the Senate call witnesses like Jessica Watkins or Edward Caldwell, another apparent member of the Oath Keepers, as well as witnesses higher up in the chain who may have had contact with Trump on the day of the riot, or before.

House managers have shown that Trump uttered words and issued tweets condoning violence. As he put it, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Soon thereafter anangry mob stormed the halls of Congress, calling for the speaker of the House and the vice president to show themselves. They were equipped with a gallows, zip ties, tear gas, body armor and a variety of weapons indicating a premeditated intent to engage in violence.

For some GOP senators, however, an apparent point of weakness in the House managers’ case may be establishing the causal link between Trump’s behavior and that of the rioters. Indeed, this is a point Trump’s lawyers hammered home on Friday during their defense. Citing evidence that groups like the Oath Keepers had engaged in extensive planning in the run-up to the event, Trump attorney Bruce Castor asked how the former president’s speech on that day could have incited the violence.

The answer, of course, as House managers have shown, is that Trump’s entire pattern of conduct, from the moment it was clear he had lost the election through Jan. 6, constitutes one long incitement to violence. Yet the point can be nailed down with still greater legal precision, as Castor himself encouraged, by considering how this issue might be handled in a federal criminal trial.

Imagine if Trump were charged with the criminal equivalent of the impeachment charge of “incitement of insurrection.” He could be tried for “rebellion or insurrection” (18 U.S. Code § 2383), for example, formulated as a conspiracy crime (18 U.S.C. § 371), or “conspiracy to engage in rebellion or insurrection.” Alternatively, he could be charged with “seditious conspiracy” (18 U.S.C. § 2384), a similar charge based on the concept of “sedition” rather than “rebellion.”

How would the causal question be analyzed? Two avenues exist. First, the federal complicity statute (18 U.S.C. § 2) provides that if one person “solicits” another person to commit a crime, the first person will be treated as though he had committed the crime himself. If Trump solicited the crowd to engage in criminal behavior, federal law would treat him as though he himself had stormed the Capitol.

Did Trump solicit the insurrectionists? The federal solicitation statute (18 U.S.C. § 373) contains two requirements: the circumstances must suggest that Trump had the intent to engage in conduct amounting to a violent felony and that he “solicited, commanded, induced or otherwise endeavored” to persuade his followers to engage in such conduct.

The second factor seems clearly satisfied, both with Trump’s language during the Jan. 6 rally and in the run-up to that day. Trump exhorted an angry crowd to march down to the Capitol and to “fight” to “stop the steal.” These words in combination with the relentless, weekslong clamoring of both Trump and his associates that President Joe Biden’s election win was the product of fraud made Trump’s words on that day like pouring kerosene on a bonfire he had already lit.

The nub of the issue seems to be the first factor: Did Trump truly intend the violence that erupted following his inflammatory words? Did he foresee violence as a result of what he said? House managers this week have made an extraordinarily compelling case that he did. They repeatedly pointed to signs he was pleased by what he saw. His own allies had to exhort him repeatedly before he told his supporters to stop the violence. When he eventually called off the mob by tweet, he told them they were “very special” and that he “loved them.” There were no signs that he was horrified by the terror he had unleashed

