9 Good News Stories: Toast To Black Culture; Lawyer ‘Cat-titude’

ACROSS AMERICA — With every pull on the tap in his Montclair Brewery taproom during February — Black History Month — Leo Sawadogo toasts his ancestors with special releases that feature ingredients with cultural significance.

“Brewing runs deep in my West African culture, and it means so much to me that I’m able to share the history and connection that Black people have with beer, since this is not usually represented in America,” the New Jersey man told Patch.

For the last three years during Black History Month, Sawadogo, the lead brewer and co-owner of the business with his wife, Denise Ford Sawadogo, creates signature beers that incorporate ingredients from their African and Caribbean cultures.

The special brews allow them to “use our brewery as a platform to educate others about Black history,” he said. By Eric Kiefer for Montclair Patch

Below are eight more uplifting stories from Patch editors across America, starting with a love story with a surprise start:

Learning Their Own Backstory

Alex Olsman and Zachery Frankel didn’t know they had a backstory until they got engaged. The Philadelphia couple, who married in December, just assumed they first met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. They figured out they knew some of the same people as kids. But until Olsman’s mother came across an old photo, they didn’t realize they had met years ago at a Montessori preschool. By Tim Moran for Philadelphia Patch

Saving Lives, A Drop At A Time

It’s hard to say how many lives Dennis Hall has saved or affected, but a rough estimate is 2,000. Hall isn’t a first responder or a medical worker. Instead, the 68-year-old San Bernardino, California, resident’s heroism is this: He recently donated his 100th gallon of blood. “I feel good knowing I’m helping someone else who needs it,” the longtime airport shuttle driver who has been a blood donor for more than 50 years told Patch. By Toni McAllister for Banning-Beaumont Patch

