Monmouth Co. Girl, 8, Confesses To Virtual Class She’s Starving

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ — It was mid-December, and students in a class of Monmouth County third-graders were at their home computers doing online learning.

That was when the teacher noticed one of the girls, 8, kept fidgeting. She could not seem to sit still or pay attention. The teacher told her to focus, and the girl abruptly started crying. Her cries turned to sobs; she could not stop crying on the Zoom call.

That was when the girl made a stunning confession, in front of her whole virtual class: She was starving. There wasn’t enough food in her home and she was really, really hungry.

That story was relayed to Patch by Kim Guadagno, the former New Jersey lieutenant governor and Republican gubernatorial candidate, who now runs Fulfill, the food bank of Monmouth and Ocean counties.

“It turns out the girl’s mother lost her job when all the restaurants shut down in March. She hasn’t been able to work since March, and she does not qualify for unemployment or benefits,” Guadagno said. “Can you imagine the trauma this little girl was going through to burst into tears and say this in front of a whole class of her peers?”

“If a child is hungry, then typically the whole family is hungry,” added Karla Bardinas, a spokeswoman for Fulfill. “Because what we’ve noticed is that parents will feed their children before they feed themselves.”

Guadagno did not want to reveal which school district this occurred in, as she said the pandemic has caused hunger to skyrocket throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties, often in towns or pockets just a few miles away from million-dollar mansions and beachfront second homes.

“Food scarcity is in Neptune. It’s in Asbury Park, Red Bank, Freehold and sections of Toms River, sections of the outer islands, sections of Stafford Township, parts of Lakewood,” said the former lieutenant governor. “You don’t believe it driving through Monmouth, but it’s here, especially now.”

https://archinect.com/schools/event/150250861/free-jennifer-brady-vs-naomi-osaka-2021-live-streaming-free/150250865

https://archinect.com/schools/event/150250861/free-brady-vs-osaka-2021-live-streaming-au-women-s-final/150250867

https://forum.effectivealtruism.org/posts/ScS5cq4GCDmq8QzGm/tennis-free-naomi-osaka-vs-jennifer-brady-2021-live-stream

https://forum.effectivealtruism.org/posts/DBTsmg8QM8oqSnMn4/free-tv-naomi-osaka-vs-jennifer-brady-2021-live-streaming

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/