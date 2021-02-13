Big Data as a Service Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | 2021 Forecast to 2027

In 2020, the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market was valued at USD 132.1 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26% over the forecast period until 2026 to reach USD 52.75 billion. Advances in technology tools have made it possible to provide solutions as a service. This has made SaaS (Software as a Service), PaaS (Platform as a Service), and DaaS (Data as a Service) a potential growth opportunity for big data vendors.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Big Data as a Service Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/big-data-as-a-service-market/30798/

Key Market Players

The major players in the BDaaS market are IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Teradata (US), SAS (US), Dell Technologies (US), HPE (US), CenturyLink (US), Splunk (US), Cloudera (US), Salesforce (US), Qubole (US), GoodData (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), IRI (US), 1010data (US), and Guavus (US).

Big Data as a Service Market Segments:

Based on Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Based on Deployment Type:

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

• Private Cloud

Based on Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

• Based on Industry Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• eCommerce and Retail

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Reasons to Buying From us –

• We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

• More than 120 countries are for analysis.

• Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

• Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Big Data as a Service Market Report

• What was the Big Data as a Service Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

• What will be the CAGR of Big Data as a Service Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

• Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

• Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Big Data as a Service Market was the market leader in 2018?

• Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/livetv-england-vs-italy-live-stream-online-free-2021

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/livetv-italy-vs-england-live-stream-online-free-2021

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/freewatch-italy-vs-england-2021-live-stream-online-free

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/freetv-england-vs-italy-2021-live-stream-watch-online-free

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/