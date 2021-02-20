Central Texas Weather: Cold Weather, Road Closures 2021

AUSTIN, TX — Snow and ice on continued to fall in Austin on Thursday, continuing dangerous conditions that have impacted travel and left millions without power across the state throughout the week.

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued both a Winter Weather Advisory and a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region, discouraging travel and warning of “very difficult driving conditions.”

Snow and ice will continue to fall across the Central Texas and Hill Country region until around 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to the NWS. Snow accumulations of up to 1 inch are possible, and a light glaze of ice possible on surfaces, including roadways.

Accumulations between 3 and 6 inches are possible in the greater Rio Grande Plains, Southern Edwards Plateau, Hill Country and San Antonio metro area, according to the NWS.

Winter weather is expected to taper off in the afternoon as temperatures climb to a high of 32 degrees during the day on Thursday. The NWS estimates temperatures will drop overnight to an estimated low around 17 degrees.

Friday will bring with it a high near 39 degrees and a calm northwest wind, and temperatures will climb to around 50 degrees on Saturday.

By next Wednesday, temperatures as high as 70 degrees are possible, according to the NWS.

Overnight, the City of Austin issued a boil water notice to residents of the entire city. According to a tweet from the city, a power outage at Ullrich Water Treatment Plant brought water pressure below minimum standards.

Residents are asked to boil any tap water they plan to drink, cook or make ice with. According to the notice, water should be kept at a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before drinking.

The city said it will issue another notice when municipal water is again safe to drink.

Ahead of Thursday’s round of winter weather, Austin Energy said it had brought approximately 139,000 customers’ power back online overnight.

https://cmlsupport.org.uk/thread/13907/streams-liverpool-vs-everton-2021-live-free-epl-soccer-game-online

https://cmlsupport.org.uk/thread/13908/freelive-liverpool-vs-everton-2021-live-streaming-soccer-game

https://cmlsupport.org.uk/thread/13909/soccerfree-liverpool-vs-everton-2021-live-stream-epl-football-online

https://www.topuniversities.com/free-tv-liverpool-vs-everton-2021-live-stream-online-tv-info-channel-premier-league-soccer-gameday

https://www.topuniversities.com/epl-tv-liverpool-vs-everton-2021-live-stream-soccer-football-online

https://www.topuniversities.com/stream-everton-vs-liverpool-2021-live-free-epl-football-online

https://www.topuniversities.com/free-everton-vs-liverpool-2021-live-streaming-epl-football-online

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/