Cardiff-Based Vegetation Management Company Now Offers Trghyng

Taylor Total Weed Control are pleased to announce that they now offer tree stump removal as part of their comprehensive vegetation management service.

Stumps are removed via a process called stump grinding, whereby the tree stump is literally ground into wood chippings using equipment designed specifically for this purpose.

Taylor Total Weed Control’s vegetation management services are available in the following locations:

– Cardiff

– Bristol

– Swansea

– Newport

– Gloucestershire

– Worcestershire

– Vale of Glamorgan

– Somerset

– Rhondda Cynon Taf

– Monmouthshire

– Neath Port Talbot

– Herefordshire

The company’s clients include local authorities, charities, sports clubs, and many other organisations. Find out more about Taylor Total Weed Control’s tree stump removal service here: https://www.taylor-weed-control.co.uk/tree-stump-removal

Taylor Total Weed Control

Tyn Y Cae Cottage

Peterston-Super-Ely

Cardiff

CF5 6NE

Company Director: Rob Higgins

Taylor Total Weed Control is a Cardiff-based business specialising in weed control and vegetation management. The company is registered with the Property Care Association (PCA) to treat Japanese knotweed and other invasive plant species. Taylor Total Weed Control’s services are available throughout South Wales and South West England.

