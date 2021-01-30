Cardiff-Based Vegetation Management Company Now Offers Trghyng

Taylor Total Weed Control are pleased to announce that they now offer tree stump removal as part of their comprehensive vegetation management service.
Stumps are removed via a process called stump grinding, whereby the tree stump is literally ground into wood chippings using equipment designed specifically for this purpose.
Taylor Total Weed Control’s vegetation management services are available in the following locations:
– Cardiff
– Bristol
– Swansea
– Newport
– Gloucestershire
– Worcestershire
– Vale of Glamorgan
– Somerset
– Rhondda Cynon Taf
– Monmouthshire
– Neath Port Talbot
– Herefordshire
The company’s clients include local authorities, charities, sports clubs, and many other organisations. Find out more about Taylor Total Weed Control’s tree stump removal service here: https://www.taylor-weed-control.co.uk/tree-stump-removal
Taylor Total Weed Control
Tyn Y Cae Cottage
Peterston-Super-Ely
Cardiff
CF5 6NE
Company Director: Rob Higgins
Taylor Total Weed Control is a Cardiff-based business specialising in weed control and vegetation management. The company is registered with the Property Care Association (PCA) to treat Japanese knotweed and other invasive plant species. Taylor Total Weed Control’s services are available throughout South Wales and South West England.
