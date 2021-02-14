The Worldwide Ultra-thin Glass Industry is Expected to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2025

Ultra-thin glass is a low-thickness, special category glass that is lightweight, flexible, and has electrical conductivity and sensitivity. It is used in various applications in the consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, and medical & healthcare industries, among others. Ultra-thin glass can be majorly classified into technical or non-technical, depending on the processes used during manufacturing. However, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the consumer electronics industry has affected the ultra-thin glass market adversely.

0.1mm-0.5mm thick ultra-thin glass is the fastest-growing segment in the ultra-thin glass market in terms of value.

0.1mm-0.5mm is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2020 and 2025. 0.1mm-0.5mm thick ultra-thin glass has its applications in touch panel display, fingerprint sensor, a semiconductor substrate, vehicle infotainment system, and biotechnological devices. This ultra-thin glass is flat and has a smooth surface and excellent heat resistance.

Float is the largest manufacturing process for ultra-thin glass in terms of value and volume.

Sir Alastair Pilkington invented the float process for the British glass manufacturing company, Pilkington. Raw glass materials such as soda-lime and borosilicate are used to manufacture ultra-thin glass in this process. Additives such as colorants and refining agents are also added to enhance the physical and chemical properties of the glass.

Touch Panel Display is the largest application of ultra-thin glass in terms of value.

Touch Panel Displays are used in consumer electronics products. Touch panel displays are extensively used in smartphones, TVs, wearable devices, and signage. Ultra-thin glass used in touch panel displays helps in a weight reduction of the overall electronic product. The touch panel displays segment was the leading consumer of ultra-thin glass in 2019. This segment has grown substantially over the years owing to the increasing demand for smartphones and TVs. Digitalization has grown, and this growth is expected to drive the ultra-thin glass market in the touch panel displays application segment.

Consumer electronics is the largest end-use industry of ultra-thin glass in terms of value and volume.

The consumer electronics industry is witnessing continuous evolution owing to technological advancements (particularly in smartphones, wearable devices, and TVs). Ultra-thin glasses are widely used in consumer electronics for applications, such as displays and sensors. Properties such as electrical conductivity and sensitivity, transmissivity, and flexibility make it suitable for varied applications in this industry. Consumer electronics is the largest end-use industry of the ultra-thin glass market, and this trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period.

APAC is the leading ultra-thin glass market in terms of value.

APAC is the largest ultra-thin glass market in terms of value. The key reason for this growth includes the demand for ultra-thin glass in the consumer electronics industry in the region. The demand for ultra-thin glass in consumer electronics, and automotive & transportation industries is projected to grow due to product innovation and technological advancements. The growth of the market in this region is further boosted by improved technology solutions, superior properties, and increasing penetration in various end-use industries.

https://projects.wra.net/@streamfree2021/stories/live-racing-daytona-500-live-stream-free-tv-channel

https://projects.wra.net/@streamfree2021/stories/free-race-daytona-500-live-stream-free-tv-channel-2021

https://projects.wra.net/@streamfree2021/stories/race-daytona-500-live-free-american-race-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@live-streaming-2021/stories/watch-free-daytona-500-live-stream-nascar-international-speedway-2021-full-race

https://wikifactory.com/@live-streaming-2021/stories/live-today-daytona-500-live-stream-nascar-international-speedway-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@live-streaming-2021/stories/watch-car-race-daytona-500-via-live-stream-2021-watch-free-full-race

https://wikifactory.com/@free-live/stories/watchfree-daytona-500-race-nascar-international-speedway-live-stream-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@free-live/stories/daytona-500-live-stream-2021-free-online-tv-channel

https://wikifactory.com/@free-live/stories/freerace-watch-daytona-500-live-stream-free-online-tv-channel-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@sportstv/stories/live-2021-daytona-500-live-stream-nascar-international-speedway-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@sportstv/stories/free-daytona-live-streams-free-daytona-500-full-race-international-speedway-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@sportstv/stories/race-live-daytona-500-live-streams-free-watch-online-tv-coverage-2021

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/