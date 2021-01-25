Global Party Balloons MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Party Balloons market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Party Balloons market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Party Balloons market is segmented into

Latex Balloons

Foil Balloons

Segment by Application, the Party Balloons market is segmented into

Commercial

Residential

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Party Balloons market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Party Balloons market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Party Balloons Market Share Analysis

Party Balloons market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Party Balloons business, the date to enter into the Party Balloons market, Party Balloons product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Gemar Balloons (Italy)

Pioneer Balloon (USA)

Amscan (USA)

BELBAL (Belgium)

Xingcheng (China)

CTI Industries (USA)

Latex Occidental (Mexico)

Sempertex (Colombia)

Colour Way (China)

Maple City Rubber (USA)

Rubek Balloons (India)

