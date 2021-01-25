eSIM Technology Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: Gemalto, Stmicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Giesecke & Devrient, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled eSIM Technology Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the eSIM Technology market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the eSIM Technology industry. Growth of the overall eSIM Technology market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

eSIM Technology Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the eSIM Technology industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the eSIM Technology market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

eSIM Technology market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

IoT M2M-related eSIM

Consumer Wearable Device eSIM

Others eSIM Technology market segmented on the basis of Application:

Connected Cars

Laptops

Wearables

Smartphones

Tablets

Others The major players profiled in this report include:

Gemalto

Stmicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Giesecke & Devrient

Deutsche Telekom

Telefonica

NTT Docomo

Singtel

Sierra Wireless

Apple

AT&T

CLX Communications

Etisalat

Idemia

Jasper

Orange

Samsung Electronics

Telenor Connexion

Telit

Vodafone

China Uincom