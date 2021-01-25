Electronic Waste Recycling MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The mounting level of e-waste generated currently by the global population is estimated to fortify the growth of the electronic waste recycling market 2020. The SEM industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A 13.03% CAGR is estimated to shape the market worth to USD 39,498.81 Million by 2024.

The government aid in reducing e-waste and institution of strong policies to reduce e-waste is anticipated to benefit the expansion of the e-waste recycling market size. Also, increasing investment by private investors is likely to further bolster the electronic waste recycling market in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The renowned companies in the electronic waste recycling market are Tetronics International Limited (Wiltshire), GEEP Inc (Canada), Boliden AB (Sweden), Enviro Hub Holdings Ltd (Singapore), Stena Technoworld AB (Sweden), Electronic Recyclers International Inc. (U.S.), Umicore S.A (Belgium), Sims Metal Management Limited (U.S.), Aurubis AG (Germany), and Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd (India).

Segmental Analysis

On the basis of sources, the electronic waste recycling market is segmented into industrial electronics and consumer electronics.

Based on the material, the electronic waste recycling market consists of plastics, glass, metals and chemicals, and others such as plywood, concrete, wood, rubber, and ceramics.

On the basis of the regions, the electronic waste recycling market is segmented into Africa, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

