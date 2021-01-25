Automated Passenger Counting System MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Global Automated Passenger Counting System Market is poised to reach at market size of USD 300 million by end of year 2022 at growing with 20% CAGR

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global automated passenger counting system market based on end users, applications, and technology.

By technology, the global automated passenger counting system market is segmented into IP cameras, time-of-flight, stereoscopic vision, and infrared. Of these, the stereoscopic vision technology segment will lead the market over the forecast period.



By application, the global automated passenger counting system market is segmented into airways, roadways, and railways. Of these, the railways segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.



By end users, the global automated passenger counting system market is segmented into ferry boats, trains, buses, and others. Of these, buses will have a major share in the market over the forecast period for the growing demand for smart bus.



