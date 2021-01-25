Automated Passenger Counting System Market mResearch Report 2021

Market Segmentation
The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global automated passenger counting system market based on end users, applications, and technology.
- By technology, the global automated passenger counting system market is segmented into IP cameras, time-of-flight, stereoscopic vision, and infrared. Of these, the stereoscopic vision technology segment will lead the market over the forecast period.
- By application, the global automated passenger counting system market is segmented into airways, roadways, and railways. Of these, the railways segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.
- By end users, the global automated passenger counting system market is segmented into ferry boats, trains, buses, and others.
- Of these, buses will have a major share in the market over the forecast period for the growing demand for smart bus.
