Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Key Growth Factors, development trends, key manufacturers and competitive forecast 2026

This report studies the Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Infineon Technologies AG

Allegro MicroSystems

Hitachi Metals

NVE

Yamaha

Robert Bosch GmbH

Giant magnetoresistance (GMR) is primarily a quantum mechanical magnetoresistance effect, which is detected in the multilayers composed of alternating non-magnetic as well as ferromagnetic conductive layers. Giant magnetoresistive sensors are employed for speed, position and angle sensing. Major application area of giant magnetoresistive sensor includes automotive, industry, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense among others. Moreover, microelectronics and biotechnology is also some of the prime application area of giant magnetoresistive sensors. The global Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors market is valued at 146 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 267 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026. Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Breakdown Data by Type:

Standard Multilayer

High Temperature Multilayer

Low Hysteresis High Temperature Multilayer

Spin Valve

Other Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Biological