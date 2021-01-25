Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market 2021 with top countries Data : Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know More About Brand Players

360 Research Reports has released a new report on Modular Carpet Tiles Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Modular Carpet Tiles Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

This report studies the Modular Carpet Tiles market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Modular Carpet Tiles market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Interface

Desso (Tarkett Company)

Balta Group

Milliken

Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway)

Anker

Forbo Tessera

Mohawk Group

Balsan

Burmatex

Tapibel

Beaulieu

Paragon

J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors)

Carpet tile, also known as carpet squares or modular carpet, provides flexibility with style, design, and performance. It is also extremely versatile and durable, making it the perfect choice for commercial locations. Modular carpet tile allows building owners and others to make more precise decisions about how to effectively cover floors while wasting the least amount of resources. Too many landlords, commercial building managers, and others in charge of properties end up dealing with the same old flooring choices. Modular carpet tiles bring innovation into the process of renovating flooring over a period of years, and keeping both commercial and residential buildings looking good. The market for Modular Carpet Tiles is relatively concentration, the major players including Interface, Desso (Tarkett Company), Balta Group, Milliken, Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway), Anker, Forbo Tessera, Mohawk Group, Balsan, Burmatex, Tapibel, Beaulieu, Paragon, J+J Flooring Group, Mannington Mills and so on. The top 3 players, namely Interface, Desso (Tarkett Company) and Balta Group, account for more than 57% Europe market share in value. Scope of the Modular Carpet Tiles Market Report : The global Modular Carpet Tiles market is valued at 818 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 871.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Modular Carpet Tiles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Modular Carpet Tiles Breakdown Data by Type:

Flexible Modular Carpet Tiles

Rigid Modular Carpet Tiles Modular Carpet Tiles Breakdown Data by Application:

Flexible Modular Carpet Tiles

Rigid Modular Carpet Tiles Modular Carpet Tiles Breakdown Data by Application:

Residential Use