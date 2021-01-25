Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market with Top countries Data : Size, Growth, Demand, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2026

Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market 2021 Research Report covers a comprehensive market analysis by product types, end-user applications, sales channels, and geographical location. It offers detailed insights on the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, and dynamics that are influencing the keyword market. This report presents information about Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market size, pricing trends, emerging trends, and provides an understanding of the market parameters that can create lucrative opportunities for the new entrants and emerging players in the market.

This report studies the Velcro (Hook & Loop) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Shingyi

Lovetex

Essentra Components

HALCO

Krahnen&Gobbers

Dunlap

DirecTex

Jieji

Tesa

ISHI-INDUSTRIES

Velcro (Hook & Loop) consists of two components: typically, two lineal fabric strips (or, alternatively, round "dots" or squares) which are attached (sewn or otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily. When separated, by pulling or peeling the two surfaces apart, the strips make a distinctive "ripping" sound. For industry structure analysis, the Velcro (Hook & Loop) industry is relatively scattered. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The leading players are Velcro Inc, 3M, APLIX Inc., Kuraray Group and YKK, which accounting for about 44% market share in term of revenue in 2018. The global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is valued at 2279.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3198 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Velcro (Hook & Loop) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Velcro (Hook & Loop) Breakdown Data by Type:

Nylon

Polyester

Velcro (Hook & Loop) Breakdown Data by Application:

Footwear & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical