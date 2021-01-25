Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Key Growth Factors, development trends, key manufacturers and competitive forecast 2026

The latest Reports Globe study titled Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Market 2021 highlights important aspects of the Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material market. The report is intended to help readers accurately estimate the growth rate of the world market during the forecast period (2021-2026). Our market research team has meticulously assessed the Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material market dynamics, both quantitatively and qualitatively, taking into account a variety of factors including market penetration, product portfolios, user industries, results, pricing structure, and key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. affect market growth.
Nanocrystalline alloys are materials on the basis of Fe, Si and B with additions of Nb and Cu. They are produced via Rapid Solidification Technology as a thin ribbon, initially in the amorphous state and then crystallized in a subsequent heat treatment around 500 – 600 °C. This gives rise to an extremely fine grained microstructure with grain sizes of 10 nanometers – hence the name nanocrystalline. These nanocrystalline alloys combine low magnetic anisotropy and low magnetostriction, both prerequisites for high magnetic permeability, with high magnetic flux density Bs and good thermal stability.
In recent years, the material properties of Nanocrystalline alloys with high competitive advantages have attracted much attention. With the rapid advancement of technology applications such as smart manufacturing, 5G communication, new energy vehicles, and 3D printing, the market has more demand for high-quality Nanocrystalline soft magnetic material, and the market formed is becoming a characteristic growth point for amorphous alloy materials. Nanocrystalline soft magnetic material molding is not only a scalable manufacturing process, but also a processing method for producing new materials, and the application prospect is very promising. Scope of the Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Market Report :
The global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material market is valued at 262.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 529 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
