Pleated Membrane Cartridges Market Size 2021 with Top countries Data : Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2026

This report studies the Pleated Membrane Cartridges market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Pleated Membrane Cartridges market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Merck Millipore

Pall Corporation

Sartorius Group

3M Company

SUEZ (GE)

Sterlitech Corporation

Graver Technologies

Parker Hannifin

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Porvair Filtration Group

Donaldson

BEA Technologies

Critical Process Filtration

EATON

Fujifilm

Global Filter LLC

Wolftechnik

Cobetter

Pureach

Pleated cartridges are surface filters with a large filter area, which results from the pleated filter material. The Pleated Membrane Cartridges industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. In China, the producers are mainly located in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province. The global Pleated Membrane Cartridges market is valued at 1612.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2451.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026. Pleated Membrane Cartridges Breakdown Data by Type:

PP Filter

PES Filter

PTFE Filter

Nylon Filter

Others Pleated Membrane Cartridges Breakdown Data by Application:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Water & Wastewater

Chemical Industry