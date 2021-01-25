Adiabatic Coolers Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2026

360 Research Reports has released a new report on Adiabatic Coolers Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Adiabatic Coolers Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Adiabatic Coolers market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Adiabatic Coolers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Thermax

SPX Cooling Technologies

EVAPCO

Alfa Laval

Guntner

Baltimore Aircoil

ICS Cool Energy

FRIGEL

MITA Group

Adiabatic Coolers work by using evaporation to pre-cool the air flowing through a closed loop coil. As the technology of Adiabatic Cooler is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for industrial and commercial market is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Adiabatic Cooler market. The high-end Adiabatic Cooler is mainly produced in Europe and United States because their advanced R&D level, and more than 60% of Adiabatic Cooler are consumed in these two regions as well. The Adiabatic Cooler market competition will be still intense. Thermax is the leading manufacturer in the global Adiabatic Cooler market with the market share of 8.42%, in terms of revenue, followed by SPX Cooling Technologies, EVAPCO, Alfa Laval, Guntner, Baltimore Aircoil, ICS Cool Energy, FRIGEL, MITA Group and Vistech. The top 10 listed companies accounted for 50% of the market share in 2018. The global Adiabatic Coolers market is valued at 468.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 823.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Adiabatic Coolers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Dry Air Cooler

Liquid Cooler Adiabatic Coolers Breakdown Data by Application:

Industrial