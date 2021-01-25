Pyrethroid Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Global Analysis, Research, Review, Applications and Forecast to 2026

360 Research Reports has released a new report on Pyrethroid Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Pyrethroid Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Pyrethroid market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15043015

Global Pyrethroid market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Sumitomo Chemical

Yangnong Chemical

Bayer

Heranba

Tagros

Meghmani

Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem

Jiangsu RedSun

Aestar

Gharda

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

Guangdong Liwei

Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical

Yingde Greatchem Chemicals Short Description about Pyrethroid Market: Pyrethroids are analogues of the natural pyrethrins and have a broad spectrum of activity against external parasites (flies, ticks, mites, fleas, lice, mosquitoes, etc.). The insecticidal properties of pyrethrins are derived from ketoalcoholic esters of chrysanthemic and pyrethroic esters of chrysanthemic and pyrethroic acids. Pyrethroid industry concentration is relatively high. Global major suppliers are Sumitomo Chemical, Yangnong Chemical, Bayer, Heranba, Tagros, Meghmani, Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem, Jiangsu RedSun, Aestar, Gharda, Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals, Guangdong Liwei, Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical and Yingde Greatchem Chemicals etc. Those manufactures are mainly distributed in China and India. China has the largest production and export region in the world, like Yangnong Chemical and Jiangsu RedSun, both have large production capacity. Scope of the Pyrethroid Market Report : The global Pyrethroid market is valued at 1989 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2554.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Pyrethroid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Pyrethroid Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Pyrethroid market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Pyrethroid Breakdown Data by Type:

Lambda-cyhalothrin

Deltamethrin

Cypermethrin

Bifenthrin

Permethrin

Others Pyrethroid Breakdown Data by Application:

Agriculture