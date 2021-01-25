Cobalt Hydroxide Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Key Growth Factors, development trends, key manufacturers and competitive forecast 2026

The report for global Cobalt Hydroxide Market 2021 Provides a rough idea about the different factors and trends affecting the development chart of the global market. An evolution of the Affect of government policies and regulations on the operations in the Cobalt Hydroxide market is also mentioned to offer a holistic summary of the future outlook of the market. It presents refined growth forecasts for the Cobalt Hydroxide market on the basis of reliable info and comprises in-depth data related to the prevailing dynamics of the market.

This report studies the Cobalt Hydroxide market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Cobalt Hydroxide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Freeport Cobalt

The Shepherd Chemical Company

Umicore

Huayou Cobalt

Great Power

Hanrui Cobalt

Xinwei Nickel & Cobalt

Cobalt Hydroxide is a highly water insoluble crystalline Cobalt source for uses compatible with higher (basic) pH environments. Cobalt(II) hydroxide is most used as a drying agent for paints, varnishes, and inks, in the preparation of other cobalt compounds, as a catalyst and in the manufacture of battery electrodes. The report covers refined cobalt hydroxide with a refined cobalt content of over 61%. Refined cobalt hydroxide is widely used in cobalt compounds, paint drying agent, ink drying agent and electrode materials. According to the this survey, the cobalt compound preparation application has a market share of 34.06%, while the drying agent has the second largest application share. Scope of the Cobalt Hydroxide Market Report : The global Cobalt Hydroxide market is valued at 646.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 665 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Cobalt Hydroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Cobalt Hydroxide Breakdown Data by Type:

Industrial Grade

Battery Grade Cobalt Hydroxide Breakdown Data by Application:

Cobalt Compound Preparation

Drying Agent In Paints/Inks

Battery Electrode Manufacturing