1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Global Analysis, Research, Review, Applications and Forecast to 2026

This report studies the 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Eastman

SK Chemicals

Nikko Rica

Kellin Chemicals

1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic acid (1,4-CHDA) has cyclohexane based structure. CHDA has better weatherability, higher impact strength, and faster stress relaxation. Terephthalic acid (TPA) and dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) are consumed primarily to produce linear, saturated polyester resins, fibers, and films by reaction with glycols. CHDM is produced by catalytic hydrogenation of dimethyl terephthalate (DMT). The reaction conducted in two steps beginning with the conversion of DMT to the diester dimethyl 1,4-cyclohexanedicarboxylate (DMCD). In the second step DMCD is further hydrogenated to CHDM. The global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid market is valued at 380.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 453.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026. 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Breakdown Data by Type:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Breakdown Data by Application:

CHDM

Coatings

Polyester Resin