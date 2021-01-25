Single End Cord for Automotive Market with Top countries Data : Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2021-2026

The report for global Single End Cord for Automotive Market 2021 Provides a rough idea about the different factors and trends affecting the development chart of the global market. An evolution of the Affect of government policies and regulations on the operations in the Single End Cord for Automotive market is also mentioned to offer a holistic summary of the future outlook of the market. It presents refined growth forecasts for the Single End Cord for Automotive market on the basis of reliable info and comprises in-depth data related to the prevailing dynamics of the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Global Single End Cord for Automotive market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Glanzstoff

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil

SKS Group

Benninger

Single end cord is meant treated cords which are packaged on a spool as single ends, as opposed to a fabric packaged on a roll, usually used for automotive tire and hoses. The leading manufactures mainly are Glanzstoff, Kordsa Teknik Tekstil, SKS Group, Benninger and Industessile (IVG Spa). Glanzstoff is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 29% in 2018. The global Single End Cord for Automotive market is valued at 171.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 255.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Single End Cord for Automotive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Single End Cord for Automotive Breakdown Data by Type:

Polyamide (PA66) Cord

Polyester Cord

Other Single End Cord for Automotive Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive Tire