Global Bicomponent Fiber Market 2021 with top countries Data : Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know More About Brand Players

This report studies the Bicomponent Fiber market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Bicomponent Fiber market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

FiberVisions Corporation

Kolon

Huvis

Hyosung

Far Eastern New Century

Dupont

Toray Chemical Korea

RadiciGroup

Mitsubishi Chemical

Jiangnan High Polymer Fiber

Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber

Xinghui Chemical Fiber

Fiber Innovation Technology

Nan Ya Plastics

XiangLu Chemical Fibers

Yangzhou Tianfulong

Bicomponent fibers, also known as conjugate fibers, are composed of two different fiber-forming polymers or similar fiber-forming polymers of different properties. Since the two components contained in the fiber complement each other, the performance of the composite fiber is generally superior to that of the conventional synthetic fiber, and has various uses. The global Bicomponent Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Korea, and China, such as FiberVisions Corporation, Kolon, Huvis, Hyosung, Toray Chemical Korea, etc. At present, Huvis is the world leader, holding 19.19% production market share in 2018. Scope of the Bicomponent Fiber Market Report : The global Bicomponent Fiber market is valued at 2978.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4321.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Bicomponent Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

PE/PP

PE/PET

Co-PET/PET

Others Bicomponent Fiber Breakdown Data by Application:

Hygiene

Textiles

Automotive

Construction