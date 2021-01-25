Fiber Bars Market Size, Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast By 2026

Fiber bars are supplemental bars that consist of cereals and energy foods. Fiber bars are usually targeted for people who are looking for quick energy as a meal replacement. According to the National Institute of Health, adults and teens should consume 38 and 20 grams of fiber each day and men need more fiber than women.

Fiber bars are majorly used for its nutritional and food benefits. Fiber bars provide various type of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. Fiber bars also help in weight loss, hence are extensively preferred by millennials. In addition to the nutritional benefits, fiber bars have health benefits as well. Consumption of energy bars increase metabolism, cure digestive systems, and reduce cholesterol level in the blood. Fat content in fiber bars are usually kept to minimum possible value as proteins are meant for reduction of fat and strengthen the muscles. Easy availability of fiber bars on various platforms ranging from modern trade to online sales channel have resulted in expansion of the global fiber bars market. Moreover, increasing penetration of retail sales have augmented the growth of the fiber bars market. Further, availability of fiber bars on e-commerce platforms have resulted in convenience to buy goods without any physical constraint to the consumers. Consumers are becoming conscious about the eating habits owing to the increase in complex health issues, such as heart disease, obesity, blood cholesterol, and diabetes which also fuels the growth of the fiber bars market.

Sports nutrition industry is expected to play a significant role in the growth of the fiber bar market as organizers of leading world leagues of sports such as Olympics, World Cups, and World Championships are making the fiber bars available extensively for the athletes in the event. These steps are expected to provide new opportunities for the established market players to expand their business in the fiber bars market.

The global fiber bars market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into gluten free and non-GMO (Genetically Modified Organism). By distribution channel, the market is classified into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online sales channel, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the global fiber bars market are General Mills Inc., JJ Virgin, Leclerc Foods, NuGo Fiber d’Lish, and Glanbia Inc.

FIBERS BARS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Nature

Gluten Free

Non GMO Free

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



