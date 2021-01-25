Metal Oxide Varistor Market with Top countries Data : Size, Growth, Demand, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2026

The Recent Report on Metal Oxide Varistor Market 2021 offers a thorough evaluation of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities pivotal to business expansion in the coming years. Further, the document contains an exhaustive discussion of the factors impacting the progression of the Metal Oxide Varistor industry segments and uncovers the top growth prospects for investors, manufacturers, and other stakeholders.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the Metal Oxide Varistor market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global Metal Oxide Varistor market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Metal Oxide Varistor Market:
A Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) is a protection component used in power supply circuits that is powered directly from AC mains. The Metal Oxide Varistor or MOV is a voltage dependent, nonlinear device that provides excellent transient voltage suppression. The Metal Oxide Varistor is designed to protect various types of electronic devices and semiconductor elements from switching and induced lightning surges.
Figure Product Picture of Metal Oxide Varistor
As the technology of Metal Oxide Varistor is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for industrial market is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Metal Oxide Varistor market. The high-end Metal Oxide Varistor is mainly produced in Europe and United States because their advanced R&D level, while more than 46% of Metal Oxide Varistor are produced in China which is the most significant consumption region as well. The Metal Oxide Varistor market competition will be still intense. Thinking Electronic is the leading manufacturer in the global Metal Oxide Varistor market with the market share of 36.79%, in terms of revenue, followed by TDK, Littelfuse, Panasonic, Bourns, Nippon Chemi-Con, Elpro International, Shiheng, Varsi (Raycap), JOYIN, Fenghua, Songtian Electronics (STE), Semitec Corporation, KOA Corporation, Xiamen SET Electronics, Kestar Electronic, Lattron, Fatech Electronic, Zhengli Group, Synton–Tech and Sinochip Electronics. The top 21 listed companies accounted for 89% of the market share in 2018. Scope of the Metal Oxide Varistor Market Report :
The global Metal Oxide Varistor market is valued at 223.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 340.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Metal Oxide Varistor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Metal Oxide Varistor market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
