Metal Oxide Varistor Market with Top countries Data : Size, Growth, Demand, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2026

Global Metal Oxide Varistor market competition by top manufacturers:

Thinking Electronic

TDK

Littelfuse

Panasonic

Bourns

Nippon Chemi-Con

Elpro International

Shiheng

Varsi (Raycap)

JOYIN

Fenghua

Songtian Electronics (STE)

Semitec Corporation

KOA Corporation

Xiamen SET Electronics

Kestar Electronic

Lattron

Fatech Electronic

Zhengli Group

Synton–Tech

A Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) is a protection component used in power supply circuits that is powered directly from AC mains. The Metal Oxide Varistor or MOV is a voltage dependent, nonlinear device that provides excellent transient voltage suppression. The Metal Oxide Varistor is designed to protect various types of electronic devices and semiconductor elements from switching and induced lightning surges. As the technology of Metal Oxide Varistor is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for industrial market is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Metal Oxide Varistor market. The high-end Metal Oxide Varistor is mainly produced in Europe and United States because their advanced R&D level, while more than 46% of Metal Oxide Varistor are produced in China which is the most significant consumption region as well. The Metal Oxide Varistor market competition will be still intense. Thinking Electronic is the leading manufacturer in the global Metal Oxide Varistor market with the market share of 36.79%, in terms of revenue, followed by TDK, Littelfuse, Panasonic, Bourns, Nippon Chemi-Con, Elpro International, Shiheng, Varsi (Raycap), JOYIN, Fenghua, Songtian Electronics (STE), Semitec Corporation, KOA Corporation, Xiamen SET Electronics, Kestar Electronic, Lattron, Fatech Electronic, Zhengli Group, Synton–Tech and Sinochip Electronics. The top 21 listed companies accounted for 89% of the market share in 2018. The global Metal Oxide Varistor market is valued at 223.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 340.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Metal Oxide Varistor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Metal Oxide Varistor Breakdown Data by Type:

SMD Type

Leaded Type Metal Oxide Varistor Breakdown Data by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Home Appliance

Automotive

Industrial Equipment

Gas and Petroleum