Global Nitromethane Market 2021 with top countries Data : Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know More About Brand Players

This report studies the Nitromethane market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Nitromethane market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

ANGUS

Yuan Bo Chemical

Zibo Xinglu Chemical Factory

Hubei Grand Fuch

Xinghui Chemical

Shandong Baoyuan Chemical

Nitromethane is a colorless, oily, highly flammable liquid with a strong, disagreeable odor that emits toxic fumes of nitrogen oxides upon decomposition. Nitromethane is used to make industrial antimicrobials and pharmaceuticals and is also used as a soil fumigant and as a fuel in race car engines. Exposure to nitromethane irritates the skin and affects the central nervous system causing nausea, dizziness and narcosis. This substance is reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen. Nitromethane (chemical formula: CH3NO2) is the simplest organic nitro compound. At room temperature, it is a clear liquid with colorless oily shape and has the faint aromatic smell, with great polarity, flammable, toxic and explosive. It can be used as fuel and be mixed with ethanol, acetone, ether, as a good solvent and extraction agent. At the same time, nitromethane is also a common raw material in chemical industry and organic synthesis because of the strong activity of nitro -hydrogen. The global Nitromethane market is valued at 175.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 246 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

0.999 Grade

0.995 Grade

0.99 Grade Nitromethane Breakdown Data by Application:

Solvent

Synthesis Intermediates

Fuel