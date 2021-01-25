Liquid Argon Market With Top countries Data : Opportunities, Industry Verticals and Forecast Assessment 2021 to 2026

The report for global Liquid Argon Market 2021 Provides a rough idea about the different factors and trends affecting the development chart of the global market. An evolution of the Affect of government policies and regulations on the operations in the Liquid Argon market is also mentioned to offer a holistic summary of the future outlook of the market. It presents refined growth forecasts for the Liquid Argon market on the basis of reliable info and comprises in-depth data related to the prevailing dynamics of the market.

Global Liquid Argon market competition by top manufacturers:

Linde

Air Liquide

Prax Air

Air Products

Messer Group

Yingde Gases Group

BASF

Nippon Shokubai

BAOWU

EuroChem

HBIS Group

Baosteel Gases

Sasol

SHOUGANG OXYGEN PLANT

SHANGONG IRON&STEEL GROUP

Tangshan Tangsteel GGSES

Liquid argon is tasteless, colorless, odorless, noncorrosive, nonflammable, and extremely cold. Belonging to the family of rare gases, argon is the most plentiful, making up approximately 1% of the earth's atmosphere. It is monatomic and extremely inert, forming no known chemical compounds. In the industry, Linde profits most in 2018 and recent years, while Air Liquide and Prax Air ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 17.72%, 15.62% and 11.76% in 2018.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. The global Liquid Argon market is valued at 3197.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4107.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. Liquid Argon Breakdown Data by Type:

Pure Grade

High Purity Grade

Ultra Pure Grade Liquid Argon Breakdown Data by Application:

Welding & Cutting

Semiconductor Industry

Photovoltaic Industry

Smelting