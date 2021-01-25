Refinery Catalyst Market with Top countries Data : Size, Growth, Demand, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2026

360 Research Reports has released a new report on Refinery Catalyst Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Refinery Catalyst Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

This report studies the Refinery Catalyst market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Refinery Catalyst market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Grace Catalysts Technologies

BASF

Albemarle

Criterion

Johnson Matthey

Haldor Topsoe

UOP (Honeywell)

Axens

JGC C&C

Sinopec

CNPC

Refining catalyst is a substance that aids in the conversion of petroleum refinery naphthas into high-octane liquid products. Besides, it also converts low octane hydrocarbons into cyclic naphthalenes and other branched alkanes. Then, these are again dehydrogenated to produce aromatic hydrocarbons with high octane number. Refining catalyst produces high valued elements that are used in petrochemicals, diesel, and gasoline. Refinery catalyst production is concentrated relatively and is a technology-intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world refinery catalyst industry, more of which are located in USA. The main market players are Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle, Criterion, Johnson Matthey, Haldor Topsoe, UOP (Honeywell) and others. The global production of refinery catalyst will increase to 1052.07 K MT in 2019 from 881.12 K MT in 2014 with the 3.61% average growth rate. The global Refinery Catalyst market is valued at 4963.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6076.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Refinery Catalyst in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

FCC Catalysts

Hydro-processing Catalyst

Others Refinery Catalyst Breakdown Data by Application:

Dispersed Catalyst