Cannabidiol (CBD) Market with Top countries Data : Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2021-2026

The Recent Report on Cannabidiol (CBD) Market 2021 offers a thorough evaluation of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities pivotal to business expansion in the coming years. Further, the document contains an exhaustive discussion of the factors impacting the progression of the Cannabidiol (CBD) industry segments and uncovers the top growth prospects for investors, manufacturers, and other stakeholders.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Cannabidiol (CBD) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Road

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The global Cannabidiol (CBD) market is valued at 553.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4268.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Cannabidiol (CBD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hemp-derived Type

Marijuana-derived Type Cannabidiol (CBD) Breakdown Data by Application:

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry