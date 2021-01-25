Thermally Modified Wood Market With Top countries Data : Opportunities, Industry Verticals and Forecast Assessment 2021 to 2026

360 Research Reports has released a new report on Thermally Modified Wood Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Thermally Modified Wood Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Thermally Modified Wood market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Thermally Modified Wood market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Arbor Wood

Lunawood

SWM-Wood

Stora Enso

Thermory

Cambia by NFP

Timura Holzmanufaktur

Novawood

Karava

Thermoarena

Bingaman & Son Lumber

Hardwoods Short Description about Thermally Modified Wood Market: Thermally Modified Wood is referring to a wood which is modified by a controlled pyrolysis process. In this process, the wood is heated up to 180°Celcius, in the absence of oxygen. This process helps the chemical to change its cell structure of cell wall components in the wood in order to increase its durability. During this process, the low oxygen content prevents the wood from burning even at the high temperature. There are five thermal modification processes: Thermowood, Retification Process, Les Bois Perdure, Plato Process, and Oil Heat Treatment. Currently, there are many players in the market Thermally Modified Wood, Arbor Wood, Lunawood, SWM-Wood and some others are playing important roles in Thermally Modified Wood industry. The top three players are Stora Enso, Lunawood, Hardwoods. The market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed. Scope of the Thermally Modified Wood Market Report : The global Thermally Modified Wood market is valued at 340.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 422.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Thermally Modified Wood in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Thermally Modified Wood Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Thermally Modified Wood market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Thermally Modified Wood Breakdown Data by Type:

Thermo-S

Thermo-D

Other Thermally Modified Wood Breakdown Data by Application:

Residential