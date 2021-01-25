Massage Equipment Market With Top countries Data : Opportunities, Industry Verticals and Forecast Assessment 2021 to 2026

The latest Reports Globe study titled Massage Equipment Market 2021 highlights important aspects of the Massage Equipment market. The report is intended to help readers accurately estimate the growth rate of the world market during the forecast period (2021-2026). Our market research team has meticulously assessed the Massage Equipment market dynamics, both quantitatively and qualitatively, taking into account a variety of factors including market penetration, product portfolios, user industries, results, pricing structure, and key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. affect market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

This report studies the Massage Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Massage Equipment market competition by top manufacturers: OGAWA, Inada, BODYFRIEND, Panasonic, OSIM International, Rotai, Daito-THRIVE, HoMedics, Casada, Beurer, Human Touch, HealthmateForever, JSB Healthcare

Massage equipment refers to the integration of traditional Chinese massage and high-tech devices. It developed a machine that can simulate the circulation of blood and help to bring oxygen-rich blood and nutrients to the muscles and other major organs of the body. Due to improper sleeping position and poor posture of work, more and more people are eager to reduce muscle tention and improve sleep quality. At the same time, massage equipment also saves time and money without therapist appointment. At the present, massage equipment can be divided into two parts: full featured massage chairs and portable small massage electrical devices, such as back massagers, neck and shoulder massagers, eye care massagers and others. The global Massage Equipment market is valued at 16540 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 30830 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Massage Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Massage Equipment Breakdown Data by Type: Back Massager, Hand-Held Massager, Neck & Shoulder Massager, Leg & Foot Massager, Eye Care Massager, Massage Chair, Others

Massage Equipment Breakdown Data by Application: Commercial

