Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2026

This report studies the Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market competition by top manufacturers:

Tesla

BMW Group

BYD

Yutong

Daimler AG

BAIC

Renault

Toyota Motor Corporation

General Motors

SAIC

Geely

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Volkswagen

Chery

JMCG

JAC

Ford

Hyundai

Dongfeng

Zotye

Mitsubishi

Honda

An alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) is a vehicle that runs on substances other than the conventional petroleum gas and diesel. The classification of Alternative Fuel Vehicle includes Electricity, Natural Gas /Compressed Natural Gas and Others, and the proportion of Electric vehicle in 2018 is about 66.48%.Alternative Fuel Vehicle is widely used in home use and commercial use. The most proportion of Alternative Fuel Vehicle is home use, and consumption proportion in 2018 is about 84.69%. The global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market is valued at 130300 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 354540 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Breakdown Data by Type:

Electric Vehicle

Natural Gas/Compressed Natural Gas

Others Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Breakdown Data by Application:

Home Use