NOx Sensor Market with Top countries Data : Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2021-2026

This report studies the NOx Sensor market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026;

Global NOx Sensor market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Continental

Bosch Mobility Solutions

NGK

Dorman

The NOx (Nitrogen Oxide) Sensor is a high-temperature sensor designed to detect NOx levels in diesel-fueled vehicles that must comply with state emissions regulations. As state emissions requirements become more demanding for diesel vehicles, it is imperative to have a quality sensor to notify the driver when high amounts of NOx levels are in the engine. The NOx sensor is part of the NOx reduction after treatment system used in diesel vehicles with urea based SCR systems. The sensor located upstream of the SCR catalyst directly measures the engine-out NOx gas concentration, which helps determine the optimum amount of urea injection. The NOx sensor downstream of the SCR catalyst is used to monitor the performance of the catalyst. Accurate NOx measurement is in high demand to comply with increasingly strict NOx emissions regulations. The NOx sensor is also capable of measuring O2 concentration, just like a wide range air-fuel sensor. The market driving force is the stringent regulation NOx emission in each countries. The global NOx Sensor market is valued at 2337.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 7313.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the NOx Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. NOx Sensor Breakdown Data by Type:

Five Needles

Four Needles NOx Sensor Breakdown Data by Application:

Vehicles

Construction Machinery

Agricultural Machinery