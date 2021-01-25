Microgreens Market Current Scenario Trends, Comprehensive Analysis and Regional Forecast to 2027

Microgreens are relatively unknown as they are new to the market and are often confused or misunderstood with sprouts. They are also known by the name vegetable confetti in the microgreens industry. These are young and tender leafy greens that are harvested at the first stage of leaf growth when found in a pleasing palette of colors, flavors, and texture. They are widely used in a variety of dishes as an edible garnish and also to make salads appealing, thus gaining popularity. They come under the category of premium products, due to their high prices. They can be grown year-round and act as a rich source of vitamins & minerals, and also have high levels of bioactive compounds. Microgreens are fertilized in soil, require less water & energy to produce, and are cultivated using various kinds of farming techniques such as indoor farming, vertical farming, and commercial greenhouse.

Its studies claim that microgreens have 4–40 times more amount of nutrients and vitamins compared to the nutrients and vitamins provided by a fully mature plant of a vegetable. The global microgreens market is rapidly growing and is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value ($USD) Segments covered Type, Farming, Application, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain,and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered AeroFarms LLC, Metropolis Farms, GreenBelt Microgreens, Bowery Farming, Garden Fresh Farms, Indoor Farms of America, Gotham Greens, FreshBox Farms, Contain Inc., Philips Lighting, Growing Power Inc., The Food Project, and EarthDance

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the economy by halting the operations of the microgreens industry.

Owing to the lockdown imposed by the governments of various countries, the demand for microgreens in the commercial sector has declined, as people are avoiding to dine out.

In addition, farmers are facing problems to supply the microgreens due to the logistic slowdown.

Market players are not able to meet the demand of customers in the current pandemic situation.

Disruption of the supply chain, halt in the export–import activities, and loss of labor are the major problems faced by the global microgreens market.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

The expansion of hotels, restaurants, and fast food chains is the major factor that drives the growth of the global microgreens market, as chefs use microgreens for enhancing flavors and as colorful garnishing on plates. Another niche industry is propelling the growth of the microgreens market globally, which is the cosmetics industry, due to the presence of vitamin A & B and other microelements. Microgreens in the cosmetic industry are processed with various oils and ingredients for the production of different consumer goods such as shampoo & skincare products. Along with this, consumer demand for microgreens increases significantly, as they offer several health benefits, which increases their consumption, globally. Furthermore, surge in need for maximizing crop yield and increase in demand for the production of highly nutritious food fuel the global market for microgreens. Microgreens are being increasingly cultivated by indoor farming methods, which helps in solving the problem of the lesser area for cultivation, thereby augmenting the growth of the global market.

However, high initial investment, high requirement for technical expertise labor, lack of technical standardization, and lack of infrastructure are few problems hampering the growth of the global microgreens market. Only a few types of crops can be grown using the indoor cultivation method, which acts as a major challenge of the microgreen market.

On the contrary, increase in applications of microgreens such as they can be used in salads, sandwiches, and other well-known dishes can propel the market growth. Along with this, research & development on nutritional benefits of microgreens, joining with key grocers, strengthening relations with strong growers, developing robust production methods, creating awareness regarding health benefits of microgreens among consumers are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the global microgreens market.

The global microgreens market trends are as follows:

Broccoli is one of the majorly produced microgreens

Broccoli one of the key forms of microgreens produced, globally. This is attributed to the fact that it is easy to grow and can also be grown by indoor farming methods. Owing to the nutritional benefits provided by the consumption of broccoli, its demand is increasing. According to the dataset provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the production of broccoli has increased to 25.98 million metric tons in the year 2017 from 25.05 million metric tons in the year 2016, owing to rise in demand for broccoli. Therefore, broccoli is considered as the chief microgreen that will considerably drive the global market in the years to come.

Key segments covered

Segment Subsegment Type Broccoli

Lettuce &Chicory

Arugula

Basil

Fennel

Carrots

Sunflower

Radish

Peas

Others Farming Indoor Farming

Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouses

Others Application Residential

Commercial

