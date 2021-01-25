Global Health Insurance Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Health insurance is a means for financing a person’s health care expenses. While the majority of people have private health insurance, primarily through an employer, many others obtain coverage through programs offered by the government. Other individuals do not have health insurance at all.

Health insurance is a type of insurance coverage that covers the cost of an insured individual’s medical and surgical expenses. Depending on the type of health insurance coverage, either the insured pays costs out-of-pocket and is then reimbursed, or the insurer makes payments directly to the provider.

Health insurance market kept growing in recent years. USA and European are the major market of health insurance. As the emerging market, China has a potential market and will surely be an important market of health insurance.

The global revenue of the health insurance in 2015 reach over 7029 (100 M USD); the growth rate is around 25.16%.

In 2015, USA premium income reached 2629 (100 M USD) with growth rate of 22%; European premium income reached 2924 (100 M USD) with growth rate of 24%; China premium income was 355 (100 M USD) with growth rate of 41%.

In 2018, the global Health Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Health Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Health Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Anthem

UnitedHealth Group

DKV

BUPA

Kaiser Permanente

Aetna Inc

PICC

PingAn

Kunlun

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Insured Liability

Payment Method

Market segment by Application, split into

Application I

Application II

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Health Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Health Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

