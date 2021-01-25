Optocoupler IC MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The optocoupler IC market is growing at a rapid pace across the globe. The market growth attributes to growing applications of optocoupler ICs in sectors such as automotive, aerospace & defense, solar, consumer electronics, and others provide extensive impetus to the market growth. Besides, the proliferation of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops allows the market to garner significant traction, increasing market sales. Moreover, the spurting growth in the automotive and consumer electronics industries escalates the demand in the market.

poised to create a valuation of USD 2.55 BN by 2025, growing at 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2019 – 2025). Also, the increasing demand for smart home devices and compact & energy-efficient optocoupler ICs are the key driving forces behind the market growth. The electronics industry worldwide is currently witnessing major reforms and implementations of stringent regulations regarding environment and energy efficiency.

Advancements in optocoupler IC technology are increasing its use in widespread applications. Also, the quality, performance, and reliability of these ICs foster the market growth, helping industry players to sustain in this intensely competitive market.

Global Optocoupler IC Market- Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the optocoupler IC market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To gain a larger competitive share, these players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product/ technology launch.

Major Players:

Players leading the global optocoupler IC market include Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Semiconductor Components Industries LLC (US), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (US), Broadcom Inc (US), Lite-On

Technology Inc (Taiwan), Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), IXYS Corporation (US), Phoenix Contact (Germany), Standex Electronics, Inc. (US), Sharp Corporation (Japan), and TT Electronics (UK), among others.

Global Optocoupler IC Market- Segments

By Type : High-Speed Optocouplers, High Linearity Optocouplers, Logic Output Optocouplers, MOSFET Output Optocouplers, Transistor Output Optocouplers, TRIAC & SCR Output Optocouplers, and others.

By Pin : 4-pin, 5-pin, 6-pin, and 7-pin.

By Vertical : Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Solar, Consumer Electronics, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Optocoupler IC Market- Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global optocoupler IC market. The largest market share is attributed to the increasing adoption and implementation of optocoupler ICs across the industry verticals. Besides, rising advances in technology and increasing demand for consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, computers, and others increase the optocoupler IC market size. Also, the presence of many automakers and OEMs in the region pushes the growth of the market.

Europe stands second in the global optocoupler IC market. The market growth is driven by the presence of the well- established automotive and electronic industry in the region. Moreover, increased investments by semiconductor companies fuel the demand for optocoupler ICs in the region. Innovation in the ICT segment plays a significant role in the growth of the market

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1. Market Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Executive Summary

5. Market Factor Analysis

6. Optocoupler IC Market, By Segments

7. Competitive Analysis

Continued…

