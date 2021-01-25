Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Size, Share, Enhancements, COVID-19 Impact and Growth Rate Analysis by 2027 : Dixie Elixirs, The Alkaline Water Company, Ionic Brands

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cannabis Food and Beverage market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cannabis Food and Beverage market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Cannabis Food and Beverage market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Dixie Elixirs, The Alkaline Water Company, Ionic Brands, Beverages Trade Network, The Supreme Cannabis Company, Lagunitas, New Age Beverages Corporation, General Cannabis Corporation, Koios Beverage Corporation Market Segment by Product Type: Food, Beverage Market Segment by Application: Mass Merchandisers, Specialty Store, Online Stores, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cannabis Food and Beverage market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cannabis Food and Beverage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cannabis Food and Beverage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cannabis Food and Beverage market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cannabis Food and Beverage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cannabis Food and Beverage market

TOC

1 Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Overview

1.1 Cannabis Food and Beverage Product Overview

1.2 Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Food

1.2.2 Beverage

1.3 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cannabis Food and Beverage Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Cannabis Food and Beverage Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cannabis Food and Beverage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cannabis Food and Beverage as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Food and Beverage Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cannabis Food and Beverage Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Cannabis Food and Beverage Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage by Application

4.1 Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Mass Merchandisers

4.1.2 Specialty Store

4.1.3 Online Stores

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application

4.3.1 North America Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Cannabis Food and Beverage by Country

5.1 North America Cannabis Food and Beverage Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Cannabis Food and Beverage Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Cannabis Food and Beverage by Country

6.1 Europe Cannabis Food and Beverage Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Cannabis Food and Beverage Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Food and Beverage by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Food and Beverage Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Food and Beverage Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Cannabis Food and Beverage by Country

8.1 Latin America Cannabis Food and Beverage Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Cannabis Food and Beverage Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Food and Beverage by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Food and Beverage Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Food and Beverage Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabis Food and Beverage Business

10.1 Dixie Elixirs

10.1.1 Dixie Elixirs Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dixie Elixirs Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Dixie Elixirs Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Dixie Elixirs Cannabis Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.1.5 Dixie Elixirs Recent Development

10.2 The Alkaline Water Company

10.2.1 The Alkaline Water Company Corporation Information

10.2.2 The Alkaline Water Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 The Alkaline Water Company Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Dixie Elixirs Cannabis Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.2.5 The Alkaline Water Company Recent Development

10.3 Ionic Brands

10.3.1 Ionic Brands Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ionic Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Ionic Brands Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Ionic Brands Cannabis Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.3.5 Ionic Brands Recent Development

10.4 Beverages Trade Network

10.4.1 Beverages Trade Network Corporation Information

10.4.2 Beverages Trade Network Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Beverages Trade Network Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Beverages Trade Network Cannabis Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.4.5 Beverages Trade Network Recent Development

10.5 The Supreme Cannabis Company

10.5.1 The Supreme Cannabis Company Corporation Information

10.5.2 The Supreme Cannabis Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 The Supreme Cannabis Company Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 The Supreme Cannabis Company Cannabis Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.5.5 The Supreme Cannabis Company Recent Development

10.6 Lagunitas

10.6.1 Lagunitas Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lagunitas Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Lagunitas Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Lagunitas Cannabis Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.6.5 Lagunitas Recent Development

10.7 New Age Beverages Corporation

10.7.1 New Age Beverages Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 New Age Beverages Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 New Age Beverages Corporation Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 New Age Beverages Corporation Cannabis Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.7.5 New Age Beverages Corporation Recent Development

10.8 General Cannabis Corporation

10.8.1 General Cannabis Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 General Cannabis Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 General Cannabis Corporation Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 General Cannabis Corporation Cannabis Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.8.5 General Cannabis Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Koios Beverage Corporation

10.9.1 Koios Beverage Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Koios Beverage Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Koios Beverage Corporation Cannabis Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Koios Beverage Corporation Cannabis Food and Beverage Products Offered

10.9.5 Koios Beverage Corporation Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cannabis Food and Beverage Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cannabis Food and Beverage Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Cannabis Food and Beverage Distributors

12.3 Cannabis Food and Beverage Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

