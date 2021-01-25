Power Semiconductor Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2026

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Power Semiconductor Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the Global Power Semiconductor Market accounted for over ~US$ 33 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2030.

Power semiconductors are primarily utilized in power conversion such as changing voltages and frequencies and changing DC to AC & AC to DC. The growth of the power semiconductor market can be attributed to several factors, such as industrial automation, rising electrification in the automotive industry, growing industrialization, and developing economies. Also, an increase in the demand for electronic vehicles and the adoption of power semiconductors in electric vehicles, such as electric buses, taxis, lorries, and passenger cars, are boosting the growth of the power semiconductor market.

Some of the prominent players in the Power Semiconductor Market include:

Gallium Nitride (GaN), Silicon, and Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Factors, such as the growing demand for power semiconductors in consumer electronic devices and the increasing adoption of renewable energy & electric vehicles, is boosting the demand for power semiconductors. Silicon-based devices have been primarily utilized in the past for high-voltage applications; however material properties of silicon limit how high a voltage can be utilized. To take advantage of superior material properties, new materials for power applications are being used. Silicon carbide (SiC) and Gallium nitride (GaN) have higher bandgap energies than silicon, further leading to reduced leakage of the current. Other favorable material properties of SiC and GaN over conventional silicon include improved heat conduction and lower resistance in bulk structures.

The Power Semiconductor Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Material

Gallium Nitride (GaN), Silicon, and Silicon Carbide (SiC)), By Component (Power Module (Standard & Power Integrated Module (IGBT Module and MOSFET Module) and Intelligent Power Module (IPMs)), Power Discrete (Transistors, Thyristor, and Diode) and Power Integrated Circuits)

By Industry Vertical

Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, and Other Industries

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecast Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL POWER SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MATERIAL Gallium Nitride (GaN) Silicon Silicon Carbide (SiC) Others GLOBAL POWER SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY COMPONENT Power Module Power Integrated Circuit GLOBAL POWER SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL Automotive & Transportation Energy & Power Aerospace & Defense Consumer Electronics Others Industries

