Software Defined Infrastructure SDI Market Changing Dynamics Of Competition With Forecast To 2026

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~20% from 2020 to 2030.

Software-Defined Infrastructure (SDI) is the future of IT infrastructure. Also, it completely transforms the infrastructure landscape and enables critical intelligence to deliver advanced services and powerful analytics for today’s businesses and consumers. Also, it offers cloud computing, legacy systems, and workload-centric architectures in a single manageable roof.

Some of the prominent players in the Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) market include:

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, FUJITSU, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Vantara LLC, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, and VMware, Inc., among others.

Moreover, established key players have been engaged in developing modern software-defined solutions. For instance, Red Hat Software has developed an SDI solution across hybrid cloud deployments with benefits including low total cost of ownership, freedom to innovate, high stability, reliability & performance, advanced built-in security, and manageability.

The increasing adoption of SDI solutions in BFSI and telecom industries is expected to fuel the market growth across the globe. Additionally, the growing demand for better alignment of IT infrastructure and deployment of data centers is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud computing and other cloud-based services is supplementing the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the emergence of AI and the IoT is expected to create new opportunities in the market.

By Type

Storage Controller, Compute Software, and Networking Software

By Service

Implementation Service, Integration Service, and Consulting

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL SOFTWARE DEFINED INFRASTRUCTURE (SDI) MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Storage Controller Compute Software Networking Software GLOBAL SOFTWARE DEFINED INFRASTRUCTURE (SDI) MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SERVICE Implementation service Integration service Consulting GLOBAL SOFTWARE DEFINED INFRASTRUCTURE (SDI) MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE Small & Medium Size Large Size GLOBAL SOFTWARE DEFINED INFRASTRUCTURE (SDI) MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USE VERTICAL Manufacturing Telecommunications Automotive Retail BFSI Government & Defense Healthcare Others GLOBAL SOFTWARE DEFINED INFRASTRUCTURE (SDI) MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY REGION North America Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Europe Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Asia Pacific Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market Rest of the World (ROW) Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Market

