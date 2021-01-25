Augmented Analytics Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast By 2026

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Augmented Analytics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030.” According to the report, the global augmented analytics market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

Augmented analytics includes embedding artificial intelligence (AI), in the form of machine learning and natural language processing into traditional analytics. Augmented analytics allows faster access to insights derived from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data and helps uncover hidden insights, remove human bias, and predict bias. By deploying augmented analytics, not only can organizations democratize use of the data but can also go beyond predictions of future business events or scenarios and access unbiased prescriptive solutions.

Some of the prominent players in the Augmented Analytics Market include:

IBM, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., QlikTech International AB, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, LLC, Salesforce.com, Inc, Sisense Inc., ThoughtSpot, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated and others.

The growing demand for augmented analytics across end-use industries, such as BFSI, retail & consumer goods, healthcare, telecom among others are leading to high adoption among enterprises. For instance, IBM is offering the NLP capability of an IBM Watson-powered feature called the Equipment Maintenance Assistant. It processes unstructured and structured data across documents that includes manuals, standards, safety procedures, reports and historical work logs. Based on that ingested data, the assistant platform provides solutions enabling to derive actionable insights and solutions.

North America accounted for the largest market share in the augmented market and is expected to continue its dominance for the next few years during the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed to the high adoption of new technologies, the presence of established key players and growing adoption of advanced analytics to improve their data analytics capabilities. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of developing economies such as India and China. In eeconomies such as India, there is a growing shift from traditional and tool-centric data and analytics projects to modern data and analytics programs with enterprises heavily investing in advanced analytics solutions driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning to increase accuracy of insights.

The Augmented Analytics Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

Augmented Analytics Market By Deployment Model

On-Premise, Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises

By Function

Data Mining, Forecasting & Econometrics, Text Analytics and Optimization & Simulation,

By Department

HR, Finance, Marketing, Operations and Sales

By End-Use Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL AUGMENTED ANALYTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL On-Premise Cloud GLOBAL AUGMENTED ANALYTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE Large Enterprises Medium & Small Scale Enterprises GLOBAL AUGMENTED ANALYTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY FUNCTION Data Mining Forecasting and Econometrics Text Analytics Optimization and Simulation GLOBAL AUGMENTED ANALYTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DEPARTMENT HR Finance Marketing Operations Sales GLOBAL AUGMENTED ANALYTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USE INDUSTRY Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI) Media Telecom Retail Healthcare Education Government and Public Sector Travel and Transportation Others GLOBAL AUGMENTED ANALYTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY REGION North America Augmented Analytics Market Europe Augmented Analytics Market Asia Pacific Augmented Analytics Market Rest of the World (ROW) Augmented Analytics Market

