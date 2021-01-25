Nisin Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2026

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Nisin Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the Global Nisin Market accounted for over US$ 400 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~3.2% from 2020 to 2030.

Nisin is a bio-preservative that is produced by fermenting food-grade bacteria, Lactococcus Lactis. In terms of chemical composition, it is a polycyclic antibacterial peptide that is utilized as a natural preservative across the food & beverage industry. It is generally effective across a pH range of 3.5 to 8 and increases the shelf life of food products and beverages. It consists of approximately 34 amino acid residues, including lanthionine (Lan), methyllanthionine (MeLan), and didehydroalanine (Dha). It is also a preferred preservative in the pharmaceutical industry.

Some of the prominent players in the Nisin Market include:

DSM N.V.

• DuPont

• Handary S.A.

• Mayasan Biotech

• Cayman Chemicals

• Galactic

• Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

• Chihon Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

• Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering

• and SIVEELE B.V.

• among others.

The growing popularity of organic food coupled with the increasing preference for natural preservatives are driving the growth of the nisin market. The number of health-conscious consumers across the globe is also increasing rapidly, further boosting the market growth. The applicability of nisin in a broad spectrum of food & beverages is a crucial factor that will influence the market positively during the forecast period. However, the high prices of natural preservatives, such as nisin, and a complex manufacturing process may hamper the market growth to a certain extent.

The awareness regarding the benefits offered by organic food and natural preservatives, such as nisin, among consumers is rising. The buying patterns of such consumers are often influenced by ingredients contained in the food that they are buying. This will boost the popularity of nisin among health-conscious consumers and propel the market growth. However, most food & beverage manufacturers quote higher prices for food containing organic ingredients and natural preservatives to extract more profits from the sale. This may encourage customers to consider the non-organic as well as other organic counterparts.

The Nisin Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Application:

Dairy Products; Meat, Poultry, & Seafood; Bakery & Confectionery; Canned & Frozen Food; and Beverages

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecast Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottom Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecast Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities NISIN MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Dairy Products Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Bakery & Confectionery Canned & Frozen Food Beverages Others NISIN MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY REGION North America Nisin Market Europe Nisin Market Asia Pacific Nisin Market Rest of the World (ROW) Nisin Market

