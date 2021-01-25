Cloud-Based EV Charging Market Driving Factors, 2020 Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Cloud-Based EV Charging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global cloud-based EV charging market is anticipated to grow with a healthy CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

The emergence of electric vehicles is shaping the future of the automotive industry. In an electric vehicle, the battery is the main power source. Thus, its timely charging is one of the major concerns elevated. Moreover, the key players in the electric vehicle charging market have been looking for smart charging solutions to provide a better experience to their customers. Furthermore, the key players are investing heavily in the cloud-based EV Charging technology as it offers a wide range of charging solutions including access management for chargers, revenue management, pricing & billing, EV-driver app, network management, remote management, and smart charging, among others. For instance, EV Connect locked about US$ 12 million to scale cloud-based innovations for electric vehicle charging.

Some of the prominent players in the Cloud-Based EV Charging Market include:

EV Connect

• Allego B.V.

• ChargePoint

• Inc.

• ABB

• OpConnect

• Inc.

• Fortum

• Greenflux B.V.

• Driivz Ltd.

• Enel X

• and Saascharge

• among others

Moreover, the cloud-based EV Charging technology has various advantages over local smart charging technology. For instance,

Speed: Cloud-based EV Charging system can perform faster calculations than the most powerful high-end local controller

Low Maintenance & Cost-effectiveness: Server costs of cloud networks are continuously decreasing. Also, cloud systems are much easier to replace and upgrade

Interconnected: Cloud technology can interconnect the user & vehicle data and fleet management software data to provide user-centric optimization

The Cloud-Based EV Charging Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Service Type

Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service

By Solution

Insights & Reporting, Access Management for Chargers, Revenue Management, Pricing & Billing, EV-Driver App, Network Management, Remote Management, and Smart Charging

By Charging Type

AC Charging and DC Charging

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years– 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottom Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CLOUD-BASED EV CHARGING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SERVICE TYPE Software as a Service Platform as a Service Infrastructure as a Service GLOBAL CLOUD-BASED EV CHARGING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SOLUTION Insights & Reporting Access Management for Chargers Revenue Management Pricing & Billing EV-Driver App Network Management Remote Management Smart Charging Others GLOBAL CLOUD-BASED EV CHARGING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY CHARGING TYPE AC Charging DC Charging GLOBAL CLOUD-BASED EV CHARGING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY REGION North America Cloud-based EV charging Market Europe Cloud-based EV charging Market Asia Pacific Cloud-based EV charging Market Rest of the World (ROW) Cloud-based EV charging Market

