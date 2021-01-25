Automatic Identification and Data CaptureMarket: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market is valued approximately at USD 34.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) is a device that collects information of an individual, image, object or sound, which is then stored in the data set without human intervention. Automatic Identification and Data Capture systems are used to manage documents, security, assets, inventory, and delivery processes in any industry or enterprise. AIDC systems are used in wide range of applications including retail, manufacturing, government, medicine, transportation, distribution, and many others. The growing e-commerce industry, rising use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the global smart phone penetration rate was 33.5% in 2016 and raised to 44.9% in 2020. The surging adoption of AIDC solutions by various financial institutions to ensure customer safety and security, along with data privacy will further accelerate the market growth. Also, as per Statista, the e-commerce share of total retail sales in Vietnam was 1.8% in 2013 and has risen by 8.1% of total retail sales in 2020. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 25th November 2019, Panasonic launched an application programming interface (API) for its facial recognition technology in Japan. These API solutions will recognize the whole face with certain parts of the face through the integration of multiple deep learning technologies as well as controlled the errors caused by photographic conditions. Whereas, high installation cost of AIDC solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rising demand for high-speed networks, increasing competition among major players in the networking industry for providing better customer experience, and rising adoption of cloud networking. Many retail and logistics companies are expanding their presence in the region to capitalize on the increased purchasing power of the middle-class people, anticipated to drive the market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Datalogic S.p.A.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Sick AG

Cognex Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Getac Technology Corporation

Dell

Samsung Group

Panasonic Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Product:

Smart cards

RFID systems

Barcoding solutions

Biometric systems

Magnetic stripe cards

Optical character recognition (OCR) systems

Voice-directed WMS

Heads-up displays

Wearables

VR solutions

Google Glass

by Offerings:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Vertical:

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Hospitality

Banking & Finance

Healthcare

Government

Commercial

Energy & power

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

