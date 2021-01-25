SCADA Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global SCADA Market is valued approximately at USD 11.00 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) is referred as a system of software and hardware elements that provides industrial organizations to gather, monitor and process real-time data etc. Also, it provides services of direct interaction with devices in an organization including valves, sensors, pumps and motor with the help of human machine interface software and record events into log files to the end users such as oil & gas, power generation, telecommunication, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing etc. SCADA plays essential role in industrial automation to efficiently monitor & control various processes indulged in manufacturing & processing sector thereby rapid growth in industrial automation is the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the globally usage of industrial robots are growing with 14% every year and projected to increase by 630,000 units by 2021 from 421,000 in 2018. Asia and Australia are the biggest users of industrial robots as per IFR, and over 60% of world industrial robots are used in these regions. As per International Federation of Robotics (IFR), China is the largest user of industrial robots with over 137,000 units followed by Japan with over 45,000 units. Similarly, revenue from internet of things in Asia Pacific region was over USD 666.54 billion and increased to USD 758.82 billion by 2019. As per the study by General Electronics 2018, sector-wise break-up of manufacturing shows that dependency on industrial IoT applications is the highest in Power and energy sector with 64%, followed by aviation & aerospace and utilities that is 62% and 58% respectively. Additionally, rapid growth in power generation across the globe is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high capital requirement for installation and maintenance of SCADA system is hampering the growth of market over the forthcoming years.
The regional analysis of global SCADA Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid growth in adoption of SCADA in various end use industries. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as introduction of 5G technologies in industrial sector and growing production of renewable energy would create lucrative growth prospects for the SCADA Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
ABB
Emerson Electric
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Siemens
General Electric
Honeywell International
Omron
Yokogawa Electric
Willowglen Systems
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component Components of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Human Machine Interface
Remote Terminal Unit
Programmatic Logic Controller
Communication system
Others
By Architecture:
Hardware
Software
Services
By Industry:
Oil & gas
Power & Energy
Water & wastewater
Transportation
Telecommunication
Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverage
Manufacturing
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global SCADA Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors